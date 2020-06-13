LETTER: Protest sympathy's lost; disgusted with 'movement'

Let’s even the playing field with the news coverage. Who can name any of the police officers and others killed by protesters?
How about David Dorn, 77, retired police; Chris Beaty, 38, retired football player; Italia Kelly, 22, innocent lady. Just three who were killed in this foolish mayhem. Where is the TV/newspaper coverage of their funerals? There was none. Why is it all about a gold casket and celebrities for George Floyd? His death is sad, but so are these others, all sad and uncalled for. So are the four to six more that happened, a mix of black and white.
This is past understanding. I no longer listen intently to the news or read every word in the paper because it’s “getting old.” A death is horrible, Floyd's is tragic, but to kill others and think you are helping is ridiculous. How can we have sympathy when we see protesters, no, I mean rioters, throwing bricks and frozen water bottles, hurting police, breaking into businesses, hurting those owners, stealing everything.
I started with sympathy, I'm now disgusted. I believe in law and order. I've lost my sympathy and am gaining more disgust to this "movement."
Bob Viking, Portage
