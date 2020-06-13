LETTER: Protest sympathy's lost; disgusted with 'movement'
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Protest sympathy's lost; disgusted with 'movement'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Let’s even the playing field with the news coverage. Who can name any of the police officers and others killed by protesters?

How about David Dorn, 77, retired police; Chris Beaty, 38, retired football player; Italia Kelly, 22, innocent lady. Just three who were killed in this foolish mayhem. Where is the TV/newspaper coverage of their funerals? There was none. Why is it all about a gold casket and celebrities for George Floyd? His death is sad, but so are these others, all sad and uncalled for. So are the four to six more that happened, a mix of black and white.

This is past understanding. I no longer listen intently to the news or read every word in the paper because it’s “getting old.” A death is horrible, Floyd's is tragic, but to kill others and think you are helping is ridiculous. How can we have sympathy when we see protesters, no, I mean rioters, throwing bricks and frozen water bottles, hurting police, breaking into businesses, hurting those owners, stealing everything.

I started with sympathy, I'm now disgusted. I believe in law and order. I've lost my sympathy and am gaining more disgust to this "movement."

Bob Viking, Portage

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News