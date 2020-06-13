LETTER: Protest sympathy's lost; disgusted with 'movement'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let’s even the playing field with the news coverage. Who can name any of the police officers and others killed by protesters?

How about David Dorn, 77, retired police; Chris Beaty, 38, retired football player; Italia Kelly, 22, innocent lady. Just three who were killed in this foolish mayhem. Where is the TV/newspaper coverage of their funerals? There was none. Why is it all about a gold casket and celebrities for George Floyd? His death is sad, but so are these others, all sad and uncalled for. So are the four to six more that happened, a mix of black and white.

This is past understanding. I no longer listen intently to the news or read every word in the paper because it’s “getting old.” A death is horrible, Floyd's is tragic, but to kill others and think you are helping is ridiculous. How can we have sympathy when we see protesters, no, I mean rioters, throwing bricks and frozen water bottles, hurting police, breaking into businesses, hurting those owners, stealing everything.

I started with sympathy, I'm now disgusted. I believe in law and order. I've lost my sympathy and am gaining more disgust to this "movement."

Bob Viking, Portage