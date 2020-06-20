LETTER: Protest was peaceful

My name is Janeen Heller and I was at the protest on June 16 at the Administration Building in Juneau, for the Dodge County Board meeting to discuss a proposal to draft an ordinance greatly expanding the powers of the Dodge County health officers to a degree of certain sections of the proposal being blatantly against the state constitution.

The rally was very peaceful and the Dodge County sheriff was there listening to and talking to all of the people that were there and we greatly appreciated his presence which is evident by his statement on his Facebook page.

Your reporter, Ken Thomas, incorrectly reported that the people at the rally yelled at the board members as they went in and you know what we actually said, "Please vote no. Please vote no." And half the people on the sidewalk couldn't even hear them. That's the reality. At the actual meeting no one swore or threatened anyone. Mary Bobholz was the only one in both the actual board meeting and all the people in the next room who was even a little bit loud or argumentative. The other board members were in civil discussion.