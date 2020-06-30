LETTER: Protesters' destruction of church deserves our condemnation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On May 31, a fire was set in the basement nursery of the St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. The "peaceful" protesters defaced the exterior of the church before moving on to the Lincoln Memorial.

The Rev. Rob Fisher, church rector, stated that the nursery was completely destroyed; it could have been much worse if not for the firefighters who quickly extinguished the blaze.

On Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. prayed at St. John's Episcopal Church before delivering his powerful "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

These heinous crimes deserve, at a minimum, a similar condemnation as Trump received for holding a Bible in front of this historic church.

Meanwhile, on the last weekend of June, three Black children ages 1, 10 and 17, were killed in Chicago. Where are you Al Sharpton and the BLM leaders?

Paul Slavik, Portage