LETTER: Proud of Beaver Dam voters

I worked the polls on Nov. 3 in Beaver Dam. I was totally blown away by the number of votes cast and the number of new registers we had. It was so orderly. The voters were patient and in good spirits; while accurately marking their ballots; making counting later faster.
We had high school kids donating their time. They did a super job. Numerous other volunteers made things run smoother. I want to thank them. We had a National Guard helper and our deputies went over and above in their job duties. We came out with a correct tab because of all of the above. This was by far the smoothest and most efficient poll I have had the pleasure to work. I am so proud of the Beaver Dam voters. Also, because of such an effort of the people to vote regardless of difficult situations we faced; I believe all votes need to be heard. That is what Democracy is about. Thanks to the city clerks and volunteers who worked the week prior registering absentee ballots.
Janette Radtke, Beaver Dam
