 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Proud of Beaver Dam voters
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Proud of Beaver Dam voters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I worked the polls on Nov. 3 in Beaver Dam. I was totally blown away by the number of votes cast and the number of new registers we had. It was so orderly. The voters were patient and in good spirits; while accurately marking their ballots; making counting later faster.

We had high school kids donating their time. They did a super job. Numerous other volunteers made things run smoother. I want to thank them. We had a National Guard helper and our deputies went over and above in their job duties. We came out with a correct tab because of all of the above. This was by far the smoothest and most efficient poll I have had the pleasure to work. I am so proud of the Beaver Dam voters. Also, because of such an effort of the people to vote regardless of difficult situations we faced; I believe all votes need to be heard. That is what Democracy is about. Thanks to the city clerks and volunteers who worked the week prior registering absentee ballots.

Janette Radtke, Beaver Dam

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Trump

As the Democratic presidential candidate shelters in his basement, his Pravda-like media allies continue to censor and obstruct the computer t…

Opinion

LETTER: Re-elect Dave Considine

I am writing in support of Dave Considine’s re-election as our representative for the 81st Assembly District. In the current political environ…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws an editorial cartoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News