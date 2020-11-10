LETTER: Proud of Beaver Dam voters

I worked the polls on Nov. 3 in Beaver Dam. I was totally blown away by the number of votes cast and the number of new registers we had. It was so orderly. The voters were patient and in good spirits; while accurately marking their ballots; making counting later faster.

We had high school kids donating their time. They did a super job. Numerous other volunteers made things run smoother. I want to thank them. We had a National Guard helper and our deputies went over and above in their job duties. We came out with a correct tab because of all of the above. This was by far the smoothest and most efficient poll I have had the pleasure to work. I am so proud of the Beaver Dam voters. Also, because of such an effort of the people to vote regardless of difficult situations we faced; I believe all votes need to be heard. That is what Democracy is about. Thanks to the city clerks and volunteers who worked the week prior registering absentee ballots.