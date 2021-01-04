LETTER: Proud of CHS's ability to treat mental health issues

I have always been proud to be an employee of Church Health Services, but in 2020, I became even prouder. When the world closed down in March, I don’t think any of us thought the changes would be so great. As “safer at home” orders went into effect and everything seemed to close, we knew those already being seen would need to continue their counseling; this included the students we see at area schools.

As time went on, I saw the isolation starting to take effect in our community; we began to receive calls for help from new clients who were now living with fear, anxiety, depression and even substance use thanks to the pandemic. We quickly went into action creating a plan to clean and disinfect as much as possible to keep ourselves and our clients as safe as we possibly could. We also began offering telehealth appointments for mental health. This meant that clients could be “seen” via video chat or telephone without having to come into the office.

I’m very proud of how we were able to continue to serve our community. We are still here, we are helping.

Melissa Kempfer, Mental Health Program manager, Beaver Dam