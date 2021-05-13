LETTER: Proud of our Dells youth

It has been a bumpy ride from the start, to the completion of this school year. The youth in our community have accepted, endured, cooperated, assisted, forgiven and even excelled.

I don't think that anyone could argue that this town didn't suffer some extra levels of the unknown, as we traversed this pandemic. The stress, anger, sadness, fear and frustration we all experienced as parents and teachers was witnessed by our children. There is no question that they have been shouldering some high levels of anxiety and uncertainty. Whether they realize it or not, they have been through something extraordinary. As we all have.

We are taking these final days of the school year to recognize and be grateful for the sheer fortitude of our community's youth. It takes a village, and it has been made obvious that our village shows great promise for our future. Kudos to the children and the adults. We have all played our roles in getting us to this point, and it feels good to be so close to the end of a very difficult chapter.

As the school year wraps up, please take notice of the business marquees and message boards around town. "Proud Of Our WD Youth." We see you. We are proud of you. You have made a difference.