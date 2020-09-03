LETTER: Pull together to solve problems

President Trump recently said, if Biden is elected we'll have no law and order! He says he is the "Law and Order President." The question is, who is in charge now and has been for the last 3 1/2 years? Why are there so many protests? Maybe it's because there is no leader showing us the way to unify our people, but instead, fault finding and ridiculous child-like behavior and name calling. His rhetoric is laden with lies and there is no dignity from the office! Law and order? How many of his staff have been found guilty of crimes, and yet evangelicals support him fully. Waving the Bible just doesn't cut it! They say Democrats kill babies. We are not for abortion, but just want women to have freedom of choice for their own bodies.