LETTER: Pumpkin Walk donors appreciated

East School Parent Group acknowledges and thanks all the donors and volunteers from our Pumpkin Walk Oct. 29. It was a huge success and our students really enjoyed the experience. Thank you.

Alex Cabaj, American Family Insurance Baraboo - Sheila Link Agency, Angels and Arrows, Balanced Rock Winery, Baraboo Burger Company, Bekah Stelling, Bella Vita, Biel Family, Bekah Stelling, Blooms Unfold, Boardman Tree Service, Bob and Gayla Holzem, Bunbury Realtors - Kristine Terry, Century 21, Community First Bank, Cross, Jenks, Mercer, and Maffei, Dental Associates, Edward Jones - Justin Johnson, First Weber - Marcus Mitchell, Gene and Mona Larson, Guild Mortgage, John and Donna Taapken, Kim Rudisill, Linda Belter, Mark and Amy Gumz, Mary Hultman, McReath Orthodontics, MBE, Patterson Patches, Pizza Ranch, Prevail Bank, Pulse Fitness, RadioShack, Red Shed, Re/Max Grand - Ashley Schrieber, Re/Max Grand - Beth Goethel, Re/Max Grand - Bill Hays, Re/Max Grand - Jasmine Schoenoff, SSM Health, Teel Plastics, 3rd Street Nutrition, Tin Roof Dairy, Tony Gilman and Baraboo Streets Department, Tumbled Rock Brewery, and all the parent volunteers who helped to cut pumpkin tops and carve more than 300 pumpkins.

We are so incredibly grateful for your help and support.

Betsy McCaulley, East School Parent Group, Baraboo