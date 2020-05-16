LETTER: Purging of voters amounts to loss of key American right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What do Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana and Florida have in common? They have been picked by Republicans to have their voter registrations purged. Why? They have areas of color that produce Democratic votes. Their effort removes voters by claiming there was no record of voting or residency. In Milwaukee one of eight voters was at risk and in Georgia 300,000 were deemed inactive. From 2016 to 2018, 17 million, - 8% of the nation’s electorate - were taken off the rolls.

Voter registration laws since the mid-1800s have been to limit votes to white men and against immigrants and those who would vote Democratic. While the Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawed many of the suppressive laws, purges still persist.

The Trump administration encourages tactics to remove names and the conservative courts uphold them. In 2018, of 235,000 names to be purged by the Ohio Republican secretary of state, 40,000 were in error. In Wisconsin, half of the names in Milwaukee were reinstated. A university study showed 23,000 were purged in 2016, in Madison and Milwaukee - a number larger than Donald Trump’s margin of victory.

Voting is the only constitutional right an American can lose, if it is purged.

Allegra Zick, North Freedom