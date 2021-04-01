 Skip to main content
LETTER: Put the children first
LETTER: Put the children first

On April 6, we have a choice to make. We can put our children and grandchildren first by voting for Deborah Kerr for State School Superintendent or we can let the teacher’s union continue to put their greed for our tax dollars ahead of our children’s welfare. The teacher’s union and democrats are using our tax dollars to support Jill Underly.

Kerr believes that parents know what is best for their children rather than unions or politicians and that all kids should be back in school now. This will prevent further degradation in grade level scores and emotional stress causing rising cases of suicide and depression. Underly sent her children to a Christian day school but doesn’t believe other parents should have the choice of when or where their children go to school. Like other hypocrite educators from Rio, Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo and North Freedom retired or still working who write into this paper slamming anything and anyone their union doesn’t support, they only care about their wallets and not the best interests of our children. I know and support many great teachers who put the children first and so will Kerr.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor

