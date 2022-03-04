 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER

LETTER: Putin poses danger to the world

Following the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the free world stood with America and proclaimed, “We are all Americans.” Today, following mad-man Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, we are all Ukrainians.

Or are we?

That Putin can effectuate his calculated madness in this post-World War II era is shocking, but no more so than the response of those Putin-adoring, Hitler-revering, right-wing populists in this country whose full-throated chant of “Putin! Putin! Putin!” is redolent of their previous cheering for Donald Trump.

The danger Putin poses to Ukraine, our nation and the world cannot be overemphasized, but this outside threat is hardly less serious than the threat from within by those extreme right-wing American populists who cheer on Putin.

There are no “two sides” to what is happening. There is no “withholding judgment.” There is no “remaining neutral.” This mindless deification of Putin must not stand.

And don’t think it’s just a few “nut jobs” doing this: It may be in its nascent stage now, but it is growing through social media and even broadcast media. This movement will rot from withi, our democratic republic.

To paraphrase Shakespeare, we must “think of it as a serpent’s egg and crush it in its shell.”

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

