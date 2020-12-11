LETTER: Qualities of a leader

My first quality of a leader is you have to have a positive attitude. For example, as a leader you always have to find the positive stuff in things. Like the article, “Maureen’s Speech To The Graduating Fifth Grade Class’’ it says, “To be leaders in middle school we have to have a positive attitude. We have to believe that we can achieve our goals. We have to believe that our world can be a better place.’’ This shows that we have to have a positive attitude because you’ll have a better chance at being a good leader.

My second quality is that you have to have good communication skills. For example, people have to be able to come up to you and talk to you. Like if they have a question for you, or if you’re meeting someone new they have to be able to come up to you and talk. You also have to have good communication skills to share your ideas with everyone. This also ties in with having a positive attitude because people should be excited to meet you because they know you are super sweet and have a good attitude.