LETTER: Quitting smoking another way to protect against COVID-19

We’ve all heard the advice about hand washing, social distancing, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing as the best ways to slow the spread of coronavirus. But there’s another way you can protect yourself and your loved ones – by quitting smoking and/or vaping.

The World Health Organization and other leading health authorities have reported that smoking and vaping increase a person’s risk for COVID-19. Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers and possibly contaminated cigarettes are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth.

Smoking/vaping can weaken the immune system, making the lungs more vulnerable to the virus. Tobacco use is taking too many precious Wisconsin lives. And when coupled with COVID-19, the outcome could be even more devastating. There has never been a better time to quit all tobacco products. Call 1-800-QUITNOW for free help and medications. And in these tight financial times, Medicaid recipients can call their doctor to talk about the free resources available through their cessation benefits.

If you’d like to learn more about tobacco control efforts visit facebook.com/tobaccofreedjw.

Danielle Clark, Mayville