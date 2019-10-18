The Beaver Dam Lions Club has completed its White Cane Days fundraiser with more than $2,500 collected over four days. These funds will be used for the Wisconsin Eye Bank, used eyeglass and hearing aid collection, Beaver Dam High School scholarships, grade school vision screenings, school crossing guard supplies and other causes the Lions Club supports in the community.
Thank you to everyone who supported the fundraiser. Special thanks to Rechek's Food Pride, Piggly Wiggly and Fleet Farm.
Russell Johnson, Beaver Dam
