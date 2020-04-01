LETTER: RAMC appreciates employees taking precautions

Reedsburg Area Medical Center responded to the COVID-19 pandemic very swiftly. Early on we knew our primary goal needed to be our commitment to keeping our patients, visitors, team members and communities safe and well. That is always our goal, no matter the situation. Our physicians, surgeons, advanced practice providers and therapists made difficult decisions, postponing elective procedures and appointments. Know these were very carefully reviewed and scrutinized by them with your health in mind.
We made difficult decisions to limit visitors throughout our campus, in the hospital, clinic and Senior Life settings. We screen every person on our campus including patients, visitors, construction workers, team members and residents. The medical screening tent, staffed by physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses, has helped us determine the levels of care needed for patients with respiratory symptoms.
Our organization’s leaders, including our physician leaders, meet daily and often multiple times a day, reviewing our processes for today and planning for what may be to come tomorrow. We are also working side by side with community, state and national leaders.
Our team members are protected with personal protective gear. We have taken their safety and good health seriously as they are needed to care for our patients and residents. On our campus and at home, we all practice social distancing.
I know the lack of COVID-19 testing kits has been frustrating. It has been for us, too. These test kits are rationed by the state and we have no control over that. Testing criteria is also pre-determined in tiers, by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Tier 1 – Critically ill in ICU and residents of long-term care facilities and Tier 2 – Hospitalized, non-ICU, patients with symptoms and healthcare workers with symptoms.
We are fortunate in our facility to have many negative pressure rooms. In our inpatient setting, in particular, our new HVAC system has allowed us to convert all of our inpatient rooms to negative pressure. This is in addition to other rooms throughout our facility including ER. Negative room pressure is an isolation technique used to contain airborne contaminants and prevent cross–contamination from room to room. What this means is, not only are our team members and patients safe, so is our facility.
Our pharmacies, Viking and Community, responded by offering Monday–Friday complimentary deliveries within city of Reedsburg limits and offers mailing services. The Community Pharmacy at RAMC Physicians Group now offers convenient curbside pickup.
Many of our primary care, behavioral health and specialty providers responded to the need to safely see patients, by starting our secure telehealth program. Many are already offering select clinic appointments virtually with more providers receiving training to offer this soon. It’s their way to see and talk with patients with a variety of medical concerns, while they are safely in their home.
I cannot thank our team members enough. They are our true heroes who work tirelessly each and every day for all of us. I am beyond grateful for the incredible donations from individuals and businesses with their donations of personal protective gear, handmade facemasks, alcohol so our pharmacists can compound much needed hand sanitizer, use of the medical tent and so much more. Communities certainly come together and I could not think of a better one to be a proud part of.
Bob Van Meeteren, RAMC president/CEO
