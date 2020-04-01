LETTER: RAMC appreciates employees taking precautions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I know the lack of COVID-19 testing kits has been frustrating. It has been for us, too. These test kits are rationed by the state and we have no control over that. Testing criteria is also pre-determined in tiers, by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Tier 1 – Critically ill in ICU and residents of long-term care facilities and Tier 2 – Hospitalized, non-ICU, patients with symptoms and healthcare workers with symptoms.

We are fortunate in our facility to have many negative pressure rooms. In our inpatient setting, in particular, our new HVAC system has allowed us to convert all of our inpatient rooms to negative pressure. This is in addition to other rooms throughout our facility including ER. Negative room pressure is an isolation technique used to contain airborne contaminants and prevent cross–contamination from room to room. What this means is, not only are our team members and patients safe, so is our facility.

Our pharmacies, Viking and Community, responded by offering Monday–Friday complimentary deliveries within city of Reedsburg limits and offers mailing services. The Community Pharmacy at RAMC Physicians Group now offers convenient curbside pickup.