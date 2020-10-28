LETTER: Re-elect Dave Considine

I am writing in support of Dave Considine’s re-election as our representative for the 81st Assembly District. In the current political environment, we need a person with his integrity and commitment to working with, and listening to, all those he represents, regardless of party affiliation.

Rep. Considine has proven, during his nearly six years as our representative, that he is a hard worker and follows through on his commitment to support local government and education, small business, economic development and agriculture. Additionally, during his time in office he has been a strong proponent and supporter of local and state efforts to help those suffering with substance abuse, both from a prevention and treatment perspective.

Rep. Considine has proven his commitment to serving the citizens of this community by being a common sense leader who works hard, gets results, and listens to all those he represents. He has earned our support.

Tom Drury, Portage