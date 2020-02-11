LETTER: Re-elect Glewen to benefit all of Dodge County

I live in Mayville but remain very interested in Beaver Dam politics and re-electing Mayor Becky Glewen for the health and future of all of Dodge County. Let’s face it, if Beaver Dam gets the sniffles, the rest of Dodge County catches cold.

If this county is going to continue to be economically viable we need people. In order to get more people you need affordable places for these people to live and a terrific downtown full of shops, theater and restaurants. To get around you need good roads and after three years of trying, council has finally passed a road bill. Once you have people, good roads, a vibrant downtown, the jobs at hand get filled and those new people create an attractive marketing tool to woo other businesses into Beaver Dam, and Dodge County. Mayor Glewen understands that.