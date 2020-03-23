LETTER: Re-elect Mering to school board in Baraboo

Doug Mering is the right school board candidate to assist and lead the Baraboo School District in current and future challenges.
He will continue to bring his experience, knowledge and grounded-ness to the job. He cares deeply about the children in this community as demonstrated by his hours of volunteer service at the Boys & Girls Club and Kids’ Ranch. He spends significant time in the schools seeking understanding of the challenges and needs of students and teachers. He provides support for teachers and teachers-led initiatives in the areas of literacy, co-teaching and math. He feels “proud” of the skills and efforts of excellent teachers in the district. He has dedicated himself to be informed on relevant educational policy issues at the local, state and federal level.
Mering has been recognized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin Association for Gifted and Talented. He currently serves on the CESA 5 Board of Control. He is someone who seeks to listen, understand and unite different groups to solutions through positive leadership. Please make the right choice for school board and re-elect Mering.
Jill Ellinwood, Baraboo