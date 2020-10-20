 Skip to main content
LETTER: Re-elect Trump
LETTER

This years presidential election comes down to a couple simple facts. Joe Biden has been in Washington for 47 years. He talks about what he will do, while President Trump does what he campaigned on, despite the efforts of those working against him. Also, Trump is not beholden to the lobbyists that give money to politicians for something in return. Corruption is rampant in politics, as evidenced by the latest Biden scandal in Ukraine. Isn’t it ironic that the Democrats impeached Trump on the very thing they were doing.

Does anybody believe Joe Biden will do a better job on issues such as the economy, law and order and problem solving in general? Biden says whatever he needs to get elected and will take his marching orders from the left wing. First and Second Amendment rights will be curtailed, while federal funding for abortion, taxes and corruption in general will increase. Is that the direction we want for our country?

The bottom line is Joe Biden is part of the ‘swamp’ in Washington. Re-elect Trump to fight for the American people in both foreign policy and domestic issues.

Keep America Great.

Hugh Roberts, Randolph

