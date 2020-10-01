LETTER: Reading paper is no longer enjoyable

The daily routine of reading the morning paper is no longer an enjoyable activity. Many will agree, but I will speak out and probably get a yeoman’s share of negative responses. Yet it’s time for someone to speak up, and I will take that risk. The wonderful thing about our country is that we have freedom of speech, at least for now.

When I read the online Portage Daily Register about events like the first debate between the candidates for President of the United States, I wonder what even the reporter attended. The political bias is so evident that I am ready to get on the telephone to the publisher before I finish my morning coffee.

The sad thing about this topic is that it is not just our local paper. It is virtually impossible to find a media source that gives both sides of the story without bias. Where did journalism go? It is unethical and just wrong to report false or misleading articles.

The media wants to make the public believe that incorrect published or broadcast information is credible and not intended to manipulate us. Yet Facebook censors postings that are correct. What is wrong with this picture?

Janet Van Epps, Portage