LETTER: Reasons to support Trump
LETTER

Unions have destroyed themselves. Promised too much and received too little. Somebody has to pay, but nonunion workers should not pay. The reports on social security and 401Ks are democratic lies. Barack Obama cost people their insurance, how does a $5,000 or $10,000 deductible help a family. It sure helps insurance companies. Take out your 401K if you don't like the stock market, then be sure to do the democratic way and give half to a very needy person. Then you might have paid your fair share. Check Obama's flight records. They took two jets at Christmas every year. I would rather go to a military parade than a BLM or Antifa destructive protest. We pay for that damage also. Proud to see men and women in uniform protecting our country, not destroying it. Please do not turn Wisconsin into a California State.

Dave Munro, Beaver Dam

