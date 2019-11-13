Celebrate teaching and learning as we recognize American Education Week Nov. 18-22. First adopted by the American Legion and the National Education Association nearly 100 years ago, our country has annually highlighted public education and honored those who serve our children by working in our schools.
Think about how much school has changed in those 100 years. Information that was only available in libraries, encyclopedias, or the mind of a teacher is now readily accessible on pocket-sized devices. We can reach out to people around the world and see their faces in real time. Our new challenge is to prepare students to critically review the amazing amount of information available to them and empower them to never stop learning. What an exciting time to be a teacher, a time when the world truly can be our classroom.
We pause to thank our volunteers, staff, faculty, and school leaders for working together to create schools that make us proud. Thank you for finding innovative ways to meet the needs of our students and community and for building schools that meaningfully challenge and support each learner. We are a stronger community because of our Sauk Prairie schools.
