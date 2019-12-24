LETTER: Recommit to biofuel promises
I am writing to urge the Donald Trump administration to hold true to its promises to American farmers. News of the bipartisan agreement on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is certainly welcome – but we’re still digging out of a deep hole created by the Environmental Protection Agency. There are more than 20,000 hard-working Wisconsin farm families, and we are still waiting on Washington to deliver sound policies on homegrown biofuels like ethanol.

In early October, President Trump announced his recommitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard, which was passed in 2005 to integrate America's farmers into the energy equation by opening the market to U.S. biofuels. However, special refinery exemptions, which have quadrupled under this administration, have eroded the law and demand for U.S. crops. These EPA handouts lock biofuels out of the market by allowing multinational oil corporations, like Chevron and Exxon, to bypass blending requirements.

Exemptions are doing damage to rural communities in Wisconsin, which is the nation’s eighth-largest producer of biofuels. I urge the president to direct the EPA to uphold his pledge to farmers so that we can reinvigorate rural America.

Keith Ripp, Lodi 

