LETTER: Red Kettle campaign raises more than $41,000 in Beaver Dam

The campaign wouldn’t be that successful without the help of many. About two dozen businesses, organizations, and church congregations take a store for a day or two, and another hundred individuals fill out the schedule, many doing so for quite a few years. Joanne Tyjeski and Karl Nienhuis organized another Red Kettle Concert, and retailers accommodate all of it during one of their busiest seasons of the year. A simple thank you to all of you seems inadequate, but we offer it sincerely.