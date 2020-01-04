LETTER: Red Kettle campaign raises more than $41,000 in Beaver Dam
LETTER: Red Kettle campaign raises more than $41,000 in Beaver Dam

The 2019 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in the Beaver Dam area was a big success, this year raising more than $41,000.

The campaign wouldn’t be that successful without the help of many. About two dozen businesses, organizations, and church congregations take a store for a day or two, and another hundred individuals fill out the schedule, many doing so for quite a few years. Joanne Tyjeski and Karl Nienhuis organized another Red Kettle Concert, and retailers accommodate all of it during one of their busiest seasons of the year. A simple thank you to all of you seems inadequate, but we offer it sincerely.

And of course, those who drop money in the kettles are most important of all. We send our heartfelt thanks to all of you, and we wish you all the best in the New Year.

Rhonda Steiner and Jack Hankes, co-chairs, Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis, Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, Beaver Dam

