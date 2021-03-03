LETTER: Redistricting should be fair

To change our current situation where some voters don't have a fair voice in selecting their state government, Wisconsin needs to prevent gerrymandering of voting districts by requiring a non-partisan, independent commission to redraw the legislative district maps. A majority of Wisconsin counties - both red and blue - have passed a referendum or resolution in favor of this.

Seventeen states already use an independent commission to draw legislative district maps. The Iowa model, in use for 40 years, has career civil servants draw maps and they are prohibited from using voter data to rig the districts.

Census data, due this July, will be used for redrawing our district maps. The method/algorithm used must be transparent and open to the public, not done in secret as was the case 10 years ago.

To get impartially drawn maps now and in the future, contact your legislators now and tell them you want fair maps drawn by a non-partisan commission based on the Iowa model. Search for “Contact Information for State Senate and Assembly” and click on “Find Your Legislator” then type your address in the search bar on the map page. The names and contact info will pop up.

Wendy Carlson, Sauk City