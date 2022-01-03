LETTER: 'Redshirts' should know its symbolism

Some folks have collectively taken to attending Baraboo School Board meetings clad prominently in shirts of red. Initially, these “Redshirts” banded together to resist requiring face masks in Baraboo schools.

They’ve progressed to attacking the purported teaching of something called “critical race theory” and district policy intended to make all students, especially the outliers, feel included.

That critical race theory is not taught in Baraboo schools and that making all students feel welcomed in their schools has proven to be positive policy are, evidently, irrelevant to those wearing red shirts.

Misunderstood, highly emotional, hot-button issues are just too good to ignore when ideological mileage can be made from claiming victimization and displaying umbrage.

I predict they will next bond together to ban a boatload of school library books that have the outrageous potential of making majority students more open-minded and the minorities and outliers better understood and more welcomed.

Incidentally, red-shirt symbolism has quite a history. See for yourself on Wikipedia.