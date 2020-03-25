LETTER: Reduce the size of the county board

County Boards in 72 counties in Wisconsin average 22 supervisors. Sauk County has 31 supervisors, the current population is 62,249. Brown County’s population is 263,378 with 26 supervisors, Dane County’s population is 542,364 with 37 supervisors, Waukesha County’s population is 403,072 with 25 supervisors, Milwaukee County’s population is 948,201 with 18 supervisors as examples. Other county boards function with less supervisors and larger population’s effectively. Behavior of some supervisors has been an embarrassment. Those elected in the April 7 election will be getting a 50% increase from $60 per meeting to $90 and from $50 per committee meeting to $75. Pretty sweet deal since several supervisors will win back their seats. The 2020, budget process employees were treated poorly with pay compensation causing poor morale within their departments. Employees are the number one asset and should be compensated for their work especially having to work in a hostile workplace. Do the right thing, reduce the size of the county board, this would free up capital so decent raises can be given to those who are deserving of the increase. A smaller board would provide less possibilities for conflict. Let’s get back to county business and end the infighting.