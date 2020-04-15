LETTER: Reedsburg Area Helping Hands Easter program postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reedsburg Area Helping Hands takes the health and safety of our families as a number one priority.

The most recent update from the CDC and from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers regarding Covid-19 is the recommendation to continue social distancing by staying home, or being in groups no larger than 10 people.

In keeping with the guidelines, Reedsburg Area Helping Hands has made the very difficult decision to once again postpone the Easter program. We are postponing the May 1 pickup date. The new date has not been determined.

We will be monitoring the social distancing guidelines very closely, and will notify the community when a new date is determined.

Thank you for your understanding.

For more information and questions, call 608-963-8302.

Barb O'Brien, Reedsburg