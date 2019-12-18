LETTER: Reedsburg Area Helping Hands spreads Christmas spirit

For the past 22 years, countless volunteers and donors have discovered the joy of sharing through Reedsburg Area Helping Hands, RAHH. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season something amazing happens. The spirit of Christmas appears in the people of the communities in the Reedsburg School District who make time to help our neighbors who are less fortunate. Because of the generosity of businesses, churches, civic organizations, citizens and volunteers, this year 421 children from 171 families will experience the magic and anticipation of Christmas morning. Everyone at RAHH joins with me in thanking everyone who helped us provide the gifts of clothing and a toy for each child. In addition, each family received enough groceries to enjoy a delicious holiday meal. The best gifts to the families cannot be bought. These are the gifts of hope and joy.