LETTER: Reedsburg bowling tournament cancelled

For the last 39 years, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service has held an annual bowling tournament. We regret that this year will be different, with COVID-19 and its restrictions, we have decided to cancel the event and ask you, our communities, for help.

With the funds received in the past, we were able to replace outdated equipment that have helped us provide the best care possible. Improvements planned for 2021 include the replacement of one of our ambulances and upgrading patient lifting devices such as a powered patient lift called a Stryker PowerLoad. Our goal this year is $50,000.

If you are able, donations to help us achieve our goal this year would be appreciated. With your generous support, we can continue to make improvements to our service as we have in the past. As a non-profit organization, RAAS graciously accepts your tax-deductible donations.

Donations can be sent via PayPal at paypal.me/reedsburgambulance or to Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service, 230 Railroad St., Reedsburg, WI 53959.