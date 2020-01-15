LETTER: Reedsburg old settlers seeks residents to share memories
LETTER

LETTER: Reedsburg old settlers seeks residents to share memories

The Reedsburg old settlers association is looking for residents of Reedsburg and the surrounding area to share their memories of attending a one room country school at our annual meeting. The 144th annual meeting of the Reedsburg old settlers association will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the VFW Post 1916 clubhouse located at 200 Veterans Drive in Reedsburg. Our program is “country school memories” by Evaline Klitzke. A potluck starts at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own utensils. Every year we honor a founding family of Reedsburg, this years honored family will be the Herbert H. Webb family. We are looking for teachers and students who taught or attended a one room school to share their memories. If you would like more information or would be willing to share your memories call Linda Borleske at 608-524-2509. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Linda Borleske, Reedsburg

