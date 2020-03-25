LETTER: Reedsburg Public Library keeps users informed

In recent days, as we have all begun to come to terms with the many changes happening in our community and the fear and uncertainty of what is to come, we at the library have shared the same concerns.

On March 16, our staff worked together, with colleagues at other libraries and with City Management to best address the safety recommendations and minimize risk to our users and our staff. When it was determined that we needed to close the door, our team looked to ways we might still meet some of the needs of our users, while doing our part to preserve the recommended restrictions on gathering places. When the doors closed at 5 p.m. that day, we had served more than 600 people, and it was clearer than ever why, that despite the needs of our users, we needed to close our doors. While our hearts were heavy, we knew that we were doing what was best for our community and we had a plan in place to offer limited services while the doors are closed.

Our ability to provide on-site services and availability is ever-changing as the situation in our community progresses. Visit us online at reedsburglibrary.org, via Facebook, or by phone at 608-768-7323 to see what hours, services and resources are currently available.