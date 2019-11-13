Mark your calendars for Nov. 21. Friends of the Reedsburg Library will host the second annual Grateful Bread Sale. All bakers can create and donate home baked goodies. You don’t have to be a professional artisan bread baker. All bread type items are needed and the greater variety of baked goods we have to sell, the better. Muffins, quick breads, biscuits, rolls, scones, as well as wonderful yeast breads will be welcomed and quickly sold.
Breads can be dropped off starting at 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 21, or the night before by 7:45 p.m., if that’s more convenient. The sale starts at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Bakers will be eligible to win door prizes, and all buyers will have a chance to win prizes, too. Profits from this Grateful Bread Sale will help support Adult Literacy Materials at the Reedsburg Library. Call a friend, ask a neighbor, bake something yourself, or simply stop by and purchase some terrific treats, we need all the bread we can get. Call the library at 608-768-READ with questions.
You have free articles remaining.
Dana Westedt, Reedsburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)