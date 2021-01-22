 Skip to main content
LETTER: Reedsburg schools should be open
LETTER: Reedsburg schools should be open

My name is Kat Tobey and I have children in the Reedsburg School District. We've all had a really rough year, especially our kids. I've seen a number of candidates for school board make their positions clear. Candidates like Leo Almeida and Ross Retzlaff who want full-time face-to-face school right away. I've seen them at board meetings and I know exactly where they stand. I'm curious to see where Sonny Hyde and JR Colvin stand. Do Hyde and Colvin support full-time face-to-face school right now? It would mean a lot to me if they publicly made a stand on this critical issue to parents.

The other thing that has me concerned is the fact that Hyde and Colvin are married to staff of the Reedsburg School District. I don't see how this isn't a conflict of interest. How would Hyde and Colvin manage this issue?

Katherine Tobey, Reedsburg 

