LETTER: Reedsburg students need to return to school

I am a Reedsburg resident with two kids in the district. One is a second-grader who is very excited about the possibility of returning to school four days a week on Jan. 25. I also have a fourth-grader who is quite upset that he is not in the group that might be brought back full-time. I have seen some information that is being circulated on the candidates for the upcoming school board elections, and I have some questions for the candidates.

I have attended many of the recent board meetings so I have had the opportunity to hear Leo Almeida and Ross Retzlaff speak on their feelings about returning to school. From the meetings I have attended it appears both Almeida and Retzlaff support kids going to school full-time. Where do Sonny Hyde and JR Colvin stand on returning our kids to school full-time? I am also curious if there is a conflict of interest given Hyde and Colvin have spouses that work in the district. If a conflict of interest exists how do they plan to mitigate the conflict?