LETTER: Reedsburg thanks poll workers
LETTER: Reedsburg thanks poll workers

On behalf of the 4,787 people who voted Nov. 3, I thank our wonderful poll workers and election staff who put in the time and energy to help administer this election in the midst of a pandemic. Over 83% of registered voters cast a ballot. 

It takes a team to ensure elections run smoothly, and as 2020 has shown us, voting isn’t confined to a single day. We have absentee ballots and early voting, both of which make our civic duty more convenient. But processing and watching over that process takes people. When you consider this, plus all of the work that goes into preparing the polling place, assisting voters both before and during Election Day, and then properly closing the polls, their accomplishments are quite impressive.

Poll workers are our neighbors, friends, and coworkers. Assisting voters on Election Day is one of the most important responsibilities of our free society. We are extremely proud of the work these folks accomplished to make Reedsburg’s election a huge success with accurate results and we thank them for their efforts, attitude, and willingness to participate.

I also thank my staff and the public servants at City Hall. They processed a record number of absentee ballots for all of the 2020 elections and without hesitation. They put their lives on hold to make sure things went smoothly and according to law. 

Jacob Crosetto, city clerk-treasurer, Reedsburg

