LETTER: Referendum best plan for Columbus schools

I am not a Columbus native, but I am a Wisconsin native. I lived in Phoenix for most of my adult life, until it was time to put my children in school. Then I moved my family back to Wisconsin, and we chose Columbus very strategically, as many other families are doing as well (tax rate was a huge factor). We have become aware of the issues Columbus has, but we know those same issues exist in every town, and they are being worked on. My biggest realization, though, was that Columbus is a town full of people who care. This community gives. It helps. It is supportive. It has pride. So, when I realized the circumstances at the schools and the impacts they were having on the community, I was shocked to hear the community had not been supportive of past referendums. I learned the plans previously proposed were not right for the community and I was excited to be a part of the Community Facilities Advisory Committee to help determine a plan that really is the best option for our community. This proposed referendum relieves the capacity issues we currently have at two of our schools. It provides updates to offer students and teachers the spaces needed for modern day education, especially special education, a growing concern in our district. It provides flexibility for the future and room to expand as our community needs evolve. Yes, we do need more, but we cannot do everything at once. This plan is a sustainable stepping stone to the future. This is the right plan, and now is the time.