LETTER: Reform elections now

Let’s make sure the Feb. 16 and April 6 Wisconsin elections are fair, lawful and something we can all agree on. Contact your legislators to demand that this time, sources of voter fraud be eliminated: voting in parks, undeserved “permanently confined” status, vote harvesting, un-purged voter rolls, ballots with no accompanying applications and other activities.

Volunteer to be an election observer. Contact your county clerk to demand that he or she follow our state’s election laws. The county clerk is charged with administering the entire election process and maintaining accurate election records.

The 13th District of the Wisconsin State Senate covers parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington, and Waukesha counties. The Dodge County clerk is Karen Gibson, kgibson@co.dodge.wi.us. Make sure she knows you care about fair and honest elections. Tell her not to accept ballots without an election official or inspector initial. Demand that every absentee ballot have an accompanying application. In Wisconsin, voter fraud comes with a penalty of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to three and a half years, or both. Honest elections should be everyone’s goal.