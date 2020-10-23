LETTER: Reject biofuel exemptions

Like many industries, the biofuels sector has faced a series of challenges this year. Trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted the supply chain. Fewer people on the roads has decreased demand for ethanol, and as much as half the industry was offline at one point. In short, times are tough for the 30,000 farmers and biofuels producers who comprise the industry in Wisconsin.

A long-running frustration has been the Environmental Protection Agency’s secret refinery waivers, which allow major oil corporations to avoid meeting the ethanol blending levels in their fuel mixes that are required by law. Over 4 billion gallons of ethanol demand has already been destroyed by these waivers. And while President Trump recently directed the EPA to reject dozens of gap-year waivers that dated back to 2011, the agency is still sitting on more requests. It must still reject 17 retroactive exemptions and 33 additional exemptions covering 2019 and 2020. Failure to do so will further impact a struggling industry.

Rural communities across the state are supported by the biofuels industry. Our leaders in Washington must reject future exemption requests so that we can get back on our feet.

Dan Wegner, Friesland