LETTER: Reject Trump's re-election

With the most important election of my lifetime approaching I feel compelled to urge voters to reject Donald Trump and set this country back on the right course. How can anyone support a president that extorted a foreign leader just to get dirt on a political opponent? He withheld promised military aid to Ukraine to fight our common enemy Russia. He separated families seeking political asylum and locked up children in cages. His tax break gave the middle class crumbs while the rich got much richer. He lied about COVID-19 and thousands died. He has cuddled up to ruthless dictators and insulted and abandoned our allies. The nuclear threat from Iran or North Korea is worse than ever. His numerous inflammatory tweets fanned the flames of division. He mocked the handicapped. The great businessman has accrued over $400 million in debt to foreign bankers making him vulnerable to international blackmail. He has insulted our veterans calling them losers and suckers. Enough is enough. It’s time to return to a government with integrity, decency, and honesty. Vote like your life and livelihood depend on it. They do.