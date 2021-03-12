LETTER: Relief bill is another example of corruption

Having just passed the “coronavirus relief bill,” have you ever noticed that the titles of these bills usually have nothing to do with what is actually in the bill? Politicians in the ruling class think the general public are idiots. War on poverty ring a bell? How about the “McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill?" It was supposed to get the money out of politics. In fact, it was just another way for corrupt politicians to create easier ways for lobbyists to funnel more money through the big donors. Does anybody believe there is less money in political campaigns? The coronavirus relief bill is another example of this corruption. Bailing out states that made irresponsible decisions has nothing to do with coronavirus, unless you include the decision to shut everything down and then create a dependence on government.