LETTER: Reminder of dark side of circus history

Regarding the Oct. 6 article in the Baraboo News Republic, "Circus World gets $500K grant to restore historic Ringlingville office in Baraboo.”

Plans to restore one of Ringling Bros. old offices can serve as a reminder of the dark side of animal circuses’ history. Ringling, of course, went dark, as did Cole Bros. Circus and others. Kelly Miller Circus and many more have eliminated animal acts. Cities around the country and entire states have imposed strict bans on exotic animal displays.

Yet by continuing to host notorious exhibitors that have documented records of animal abuse and neglect, Circus World is clinging to a business model that is forever dead.

The days of boxing up animals, beating them until they perform silly tricks, and tearing apart animal families and friends in the name of “entertainment” are coming to an end. P.T. Barnum himself couldn’t convince today’s public that hauling chained and caged animals around from city to city is still acceptable.

Jennifer O’Connor, senior writer PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Virginia