LETTER: Remove Trump from office

For 17 years the federal government halted executions. Now Daniel Lewis Lee died of lethal injection and two more after that. Capital punishment was discontinued upon the discovery that innocent persons died. Now the same may have happened as just before he died Lee said, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I’m not a murderer.” This is not true of President Donald Trump. He sanctioned the executions just to boost his ego, and due to his negligence over 135,000 have died of the virus. Yet, he commuted the prison sentence of his crony Roger Stone to protect himself, when Stone himself admitted to his guilt in tampering witnesses, lying to Congress in regard to the Russian probe- altogether 7 counts. His sentence of 7 to 9 years was reduced by Attorney General William Barr, another Trump crony. Then Trump stepped in, abusing the law for his self-serving purposes.