LETTER: Rep. Kurtz is penny wise and pound foolish

Rep. Tony Kurtz (District 50) has abandoned conservative values of fairness and fiscal responsibility. His official positions on COVID-19 are cynical, mean-spirited and threaten to cost taxpayers more in the long run by hampering efforts to open the economy in Wisconsin.

Kurtz's Feb. 4 opinion piece dehumanizes people in prison and risks greatly increasing public costs. Like those in nursing homes and other congregate housing, prisoners are at much higher risk for exposure to COVID-19 because they cannot always maintain physical distancing or protect themselves from others.

Kurtz says other groups should get access to vaccine before prisoners, because other people "are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and grandparents." People in prison have families too. Their sentences did not include being exposed to a life-threatening illness. Kurtz's position is fundamentally unfair and risks creating greater costs for prison health care. Avoiding outbreaks of COVID-19 in prisons would save us all money.