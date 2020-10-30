LETTER: Replacing signs that were stolen

All of the Joe Biden yard signs were stolen from my rural subdivision near Reedsburg the other night. Unfortunately, this is not the first local incident of a thief driving around and stealing people’s property.

Once I found out about the stolen signs in my neighborhood, I got some extras from a friend and started delivering them to the houses that I knew had put out Biden signs. I rang the doorbell of each Biden-supporting neighbor with a new, free yard sign in hand - and my mask on. In other words, I was “Sign Santa.”

One thankful neighbor said, “You know, I used to be a Republican, but not these past four years. We need a change!” He then went on to tell me how much he worried for our country under Donald Trump, and that the sign-stealing just made those feelings worse. He’s already voted Biden.

At another house, no one was home, so I left the sign on their porch. It was heartening to imagine them finding the sign later and feeling some relief, or even a restored faith in humanity. Yes, someone steals signs. But someone also replaces them.

Jen Maggio-Laack, Reedsburg