LETTER: Reporters should report the news, not their opinions

At one time the reporters in print, TV, radio could be trusted to provide the facts on an issue. Today, they are failing the citizens by providing part of the story or their opinion as a fact. There is no more presenting the whole truth, only the truth, so help me God.

They present the issues and promote it as the news according to whomever, with their opinion being the piece. They present half-truths, false information as truth and information that is so slanted that no thinking person can decipher what the actual facts are. We as a nation are weaker and less informed as a result of this culture. I do not need the reporters or teachers to give me their opinion I just need the complete story so that I can figure out what I want to believe.

In my opinion reporters in all media need a clearing of their minds and a refreshing re-commitment to reporting facts and then go do it better than the rest. Do what you are trained to do. Leave the opinions to the opinion page, I will get it there.

John Pickle, Jr., Lodi