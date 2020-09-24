 Skip to main content
LETTER: Reprehensible behavior by professional athletes
LETTER

I was born in this country; my parents were born in Europe. The proudest day of their lives was when they became U S citizens. They loved this country and their patriotism was always obvious. When I told them that I wanted to join the army they were both apprehensive of my decision, but also immensely proud of me. Later, when I became a law enforcement officer, again they expressed consternation, but also proud that I was continuing to provide service to others.

My father loved this country with all its freedoms. He revered the U.S. flag, as he understood its significance. I vividly recall watching professional sports with my dad and singing the National Anthem with tears in our eyes.

Today seeing the flag burned and trampled on is disheartening. To see and hear professional athletes, like my once beloved Green Bay Packers and JJ Watt exhibiting unfaithful behavior to our flag is reprehensible. You have insulted our flag, our country, our soldiers, our police officers, and our veterans.

You became multimillions in your so-called unfair country. If you really feel this country is unfair why don’t you spend some of your millions to help improving it?

Ted Engelbart, Hustisford

