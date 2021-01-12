LETTER: Representatives act selfishly

The recent actions and statements of Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman and Ron Johnson is of their choice. The rest of us watch from afar as events unfold hopefully understanding this isn't a movie or a television show that has an end already scripted or a channel that we can change. This is real life and as much as we aren't accustomed to it, we who vote all have a role in defining where we go from here and how this ends. First by acknowledging that words matter and then by voting in through our primaries or caucuses those candidates from all parties who also acknowledge that words matter.