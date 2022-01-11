LETTER: Reps should have attended memorial

I am angry and disappointed with any Democrat, Republican or independent representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, who did not attend or take part in the congressional remembrance ceremony on Jan. 6 in the House of Representatives without a legitimate reason.

It especially bothers me that the entire Republican caucus, save one member, did not attend. Why didn’t our Wisconsin Republican representatives attend? Was it because the Republican leaders told you not to attend? My gosh, it was only a memorial service. At the very least, you could have attended the session for the moment of silence and then vacated the chamber

The ceremony was to honor those who lost their lives or were injured because of the insurrection. Those people honored were protecting members of the House, Senate, and staffers. Where were you on that day? Hiding in an office, cowering under a desk in the chamber or running to get out of the building? Do you have to politicize a memorial?

Attending the ceremony would have been the appropriate thing to do.

Let me remind all of you that you represent all the people in your district, no matter what their political affiliation.

Pete Price, Portage