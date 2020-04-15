LETTER: Republican leadership continues to destroy democracy

As a citizen of Wisconsin, I have never been more disgusted, more dejected, more horrified at how the Republican leadership has started, no, continued, to destroy our democracy. Their obvious ploy to disenfranchise voters is so appalling that I can’t even find the words to describe what I think of them. What ever happened to Wisconsin? How did we allow these power-mad, greedy, evil men to take over what used to be an honest, well-respected state?

Rep. Fitzgerald and Vos come from more affluent parts of the state. They have gerrymandered and cheated and lied and continue doing so. They will never cooperate with a Democrat in the Governor’s office. They will never work for the good of the people, only for the good of their pocketbooks and their need for power. They seem to want people, especially those who do not vote for them, to die, otherwise, why would they want to have people go to the polls during the most violent, deadly virus attack of our lifetime? They also say they want churches open during Easter while the virus has not even reached its peak in Wisconsin. Since power and money are the God they bow to, they seem to think.